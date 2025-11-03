FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...

Shah Rukh Khan's look in King is being compared with Brad Pitt's look in F1. Siddharth Anand has a fitting reply to such trolls.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan's first look from King was released on November 2 on his milestone 60th birthday. Siddharth Anand is promising a brand new SRK experience with the much-awaited film. In a silver-haired look, the superstar is seen doing dhamakedaar action scenes in the Title Reveal video, which broke the internet in just few minutes.

In one of the scenes in the teaser, Shah Rukh is seen in a mustard yellow jacket over a blue shirt. Brad Pitt was seen wearing similar outfits in the 2025 blockbuster sports drama F1. Some of the trolls began saying that Shah Rukh has copied his look from Brad Pitt. However, his fans quickly defended the actor sharing pictures of Khan wearing a similar outfit in the 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

A Bollywood fan shared the three photos from the three movies and wrote, "Funny logic by haters these days. If Bollywood movie has: Fighter Jet - Copy of Top Gun, Ship - Copy of Titanic, Same dress code - Copy of F1, Orange Dress - Anti-Hindu. Their IQ level is like -  Buffering since 1947." Siddharth Anand dropped two laughing emojis in the comments section.

Even before King, Anand had faced similar senseless accusations earlier. His 2024 film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was compared with Tom Cruise's Top Gun due to aerial action scenes. His 2023 film Pathaan, which marked his first collaboration with Khan, was labelled "anti-Hindu" when Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a saffrom bikini in Besharam Rang.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist.

King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The action thriller will hit theatres worldwide in 2026. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

