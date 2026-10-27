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King: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new explosive poster of Siddharth Anand film, declares 'qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon'

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a star-studded ensemble cast consisting of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapor Khan, Anil Kapoo, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and others. The Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller releases on December 24.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

King: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new explosive poster of Siddharth Anand film, declares 'qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon'
Shah Rukh Khan in King new poster
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Just days ahead of his 61st birthday on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on Tuesday by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film King. The poster features SRK sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, and is seen wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, and with a rose between his lips. The superstar captioned the poster, "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING In cinemas 24.12.26."

King ensemble cast

King Khan reunites with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for King, that also marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut after she made her acting debut in the 2023 Netflix film The Archies. Apart from SRK and Suhana, King features a star-studded ensemble cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in a special song.

King new poster

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

King vs Dunesday

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilles Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is slated to release in cinemas on Decenber 24, a day before Christmas 2025. The action thriller will face stiff competition at the box office from the two biggest Hollywood releases of the year - Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, both scheduled to hit theatres on December 18 and their clash is being described in the pop culture phenomenon as Dunesday.

Shah Rukh Khan on clash with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3

Never one to dodge box office chatter, Shah Rukh, in his #AskSRK session on X last month, fielded a cheeky question about King competing against packed holiday releases in December. Dismissing worries about getting sandwiched, the National Award-winning actor quipped in his trademark humour, "Not at all... Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho... hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain."

READ | 'Bloody Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students' protest, says BJP wants to 'brainwash' future filmmakers

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