BOLLYWOOD

KING: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film, even Bobby Deol remade it with..., netizens react

After enjoying the first look of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner KING, netizens have pointed out similarities between Siddharth Anand's film with a classic French actioner. The common aspects of these two films will leave you surprised for sure.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

KING: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film, even Bobby Deol remade it with..., netizens react
Shah Rukh Khan in KING, French film Leon: The Professional
On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, team KING revealed the first glimpse of the film, and it took the internet by storm. In no time, the teaser became the talking point of the town. While SRK's fans are rejoicing with the Title Reveal, another section of netizens, with their microscopic viewpoint, found out the similarity between KING and an international film. Several cybercitizens have slammed the makers for 'lifting and copying' KING from a classic film. Netizens were smart enough to cite the similarities and share them on the internet, leaving them stunned. 

Netizens say KING is a copy of..

As per the claims made by a few social media influencers and netizens, Siddharth Anand-directed KING is a 'blatant copy-paste' of the 1994 classic French action thriller Leon: The Professional. Starring Jean Reno and Gary Oldman, and Natalie Portman in her debut role, Leon: The Professional revolves around Leon (Reno), an Italian-American professional hitman who takes in twelve-year-old Mathilda Lando (Portman) after her family is murdered by corrupt Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Norman Stansfield (Oldman). 

Watch KING teaser

KING isn't the first remake of Leon? 

Decades before KING, Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji were seen in Bichhoo, the Hindi remake of Leon: The Professional. The action thriller directed by Guddu Dhanoa was the first remake of the French classic film. 

What are the similarities between KING and Leon: The Professional 

Both films share several thematic similarities, including the mentor–protege relationship. In Leon: The Professional, Leon (Jean Reno) becomes an unlikely mentor to Mathilda (Natalie Portman), teaching her how to survive and seek revenge. Similarly, King reportedly revolves around an intense bond between an assassin (Shah Rukh Khan) and a younger character, possibly Suhana Khan. 

Another major similarity between the two films is the arc of revenge and redemption with a hitman who has a heart in its right place. Both stories humanise a professional killer. Léon, though a cold assassin, shows tenderness and moral depth through his care for Mathilda. KING appears to follow the same path — portraying SRK’s character as morally grey yet empathetic, balancing violence with emotion. Although it's too early to call KING a copy of Leon. The teaser or trailer will give more clarity on the same. KING will be released in cinemas in 2026.

