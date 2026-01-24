FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
King release date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's actioner locks Christmas 2026, SRK unleashes wrath on baddies in new promo

As Border 2 released in cinemas, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand dropped a new promo of King, revealing the release date of their upcoming actioner.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

King release date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's actioner locks Christmas 2026, SRK unleashes wrath on baddies in new promo
Shah Rukh Khan in King
Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie, King, will be released this year, and the team has revealed the release date. On Saturday, January 24, Khan dropped the new tease promo from King, and revealed the release date - December 24, 2026. Team King has locked Christmas 2026 and announced the release date 11 months prior to the release. 

In the new promo, a lethal Shah Rukh is seen screaming out loud from the top of a snowy mountain. Then, in another shot, we see SRK jumping into a facility and unleashing his wrath on baddies. The promo ends with an injured Khan hitting a mega punch to one of the henchmen. SRK and Anand shared the reel with the caption, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas."

Watch the new promo of King

Netizens' reaction to King 

As soon as the promo was dropped, several netizens called it a 'blockbuster' and called it a 'Tsunami loading' at the box office. A fan wrote, "Rs 2000 crore confirm." Another fan wrote, "My God, what a look, man." A netizen wrote, "The king has arrived, AGAIN!" Another netizen wrote, "King will return in Avengers: Doomsday." One of the netizens wrote, "Darr nahi dhesat hoon. Killer dialogue."

Shah Rukh Khan and his dominance on Christmas 

This ain't the first time Shah Rukh captivated fans on a Christmas weekend. In 2011, Shah Rukh released his much-awaited Don 2 on December 23. In 2023, Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, was released on December 21.    

About King

King marks Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi.

