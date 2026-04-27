King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer

Things are pretty rough for Shah Rukh Khan's King. After the mixed response to the film, the movie might have to face another major hurdle. King might get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Chapter 3, and Golmaal 5.

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's action thriller King is among the anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. However, it seems like the road for the SRK-starrer is a bumpy ride, and the film might get sandwiched between three big movies. King is scheduled for a December 24, 2026, release. A week before King, the highly anticipated Hollywood biggie, Avengers: Doomsday, along with Dune Chapter 3, will release worldwide on December 18, 2026. King is expected to face the diverted attention from the audience. And now, the release for the SRK-starrer looks messier. As per the latest information, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are coming to make things tough for Khan.

King will now have to face another challenge, Golmaal 5

As per the buzz on social media, Golmaal 5 will be eyeing the December 31 release. As per a tweet from Sam, the makers of Golmaal 5 are interested in bringing their film on the last Thursday of 2026. If the makers fix the date, then King will get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and Golmaal 5. On his tweet, Sam mentioned, "#Golmaal5 eyeing for 31st Dec 2026 release would make things more interesting/problematic for #King."

#Golmaal5 eyeing for 31st Dec 2026 release would make things more interesting/problematic for #King



Ajay vs SRK after JTHJ vs SOS

Rohit vs SRK after Zero vs Simmba#ShahRukhKhan #AjayDevgn #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/PGQbAqn2QN — M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 27, 2026

What makes King vs Golmaal clash interesting

If Golmaal 5 will arrive on the speculative date, then it would be an indirect clash of Ajay Devgn vs Shah Rukh after Jab Tak Hain Jan vs Son of Sardaar. With Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty and Khan would get into a box office tussle after 2018's Zero vs Simmba.

Also read: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

About King

King is an upcoming actioner, directed by Siddharth Anand. This will be SRK-Siddharth's second outing after 2023's blockbuster Pathaan. The movie also stars Shah Rukh's real daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration. King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.