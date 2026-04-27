FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer

Rebranded Raghav Chadha? Ahead of Punjab polls, Rajya Sabha MP tries to arrest backlash, explains AAP exit, calls it 'toxic workplace' : Watch

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua's first-ever live musical performance, her voice in BG wins internet

Farah Khan recalls selling her record player, LPs after her father went bankrupt, Akshay Kumar lauds her spirit: 'Yeh itni mehnat karti hai'

Who was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? How was Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed's close aide killed?

Bigg Boss Telugu Ashu Reddy booked for alleged defrauding London-based engineer, took gold, cars, house worth Rs 9.35 crore in pretext of marriage

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls

Arvind Kejriwal to skip HC hearing, expresses distrust in Judge Swarana Kanta, eyes SC appeal

Sensex surges over 400 points, Nifty above 24000 amid hope of US-Iran peace talks; What investors should note

US-Iran war to end? Tehran sends 'new proposal' to US via Pakistan to reopen Strait of Hormuz, check details

  • LATEST
Weather News: India Records 95 Of World's 100 Hottest Cities Amid Severe Heatwave

Weather News: India Records 95 Of World's 100 Hottest Cities Amid Severe Heatwave

King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer

SRK's King to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Golmaal 5

Raghav Chadha Claims ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Led Him To Quit AAP

Raghav Chadha Claims ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Led Him To Quit AAP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer

Things are pretty rough for Shah Rukh Khan's King. After the mixed response to the film, the movie might have to face another major hurdle. King might get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Chapter 3, and Golmaal 5.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 01:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer
Shah Rukh Khan King, Ajay Devgn in Golmaal 5
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's action thriller King is among the anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. However, it seems like the road for the SRK-starrer is a bumpy ride, and the film might get sandwiched between three big movies. King is scheduled for a December 24, 2026, release. A week before King, the highly anticipated Hollywood biggie, Avengers: Doomsday, along with Dune Chapter 3, will release worldwide on December 18, 2026. King is expected to face the diverted attention from the audience. And now, the release for the SRK-starrer looks messier. As per the latest information, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are coming to make things tough for Khan. 

    King will now have to face another challenge, Golmaal 5

    As per the buzz on social media, Golmaal 5 will be eyeing the December 31 release. As per a tweet from Sam, the makers of Golmaal 5 are interested in bringing their film on the last Thursday of 2026. If the makers fix the date, then King will get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and Golmaal 5.  On his tweet, Sam mentioned, "#Golmaal5 eyeing for 31st Dec 2026 release would make things more interesting/problematic for #King."

    What makes King vs Golmaal clash interesting 

    If Golmaal 5 will arrive on the speculative date, then it would be an indirect clash of Ajay Devgn vs Shah Rukh after Jab Tak Hain Jan vs Son of Sardaar. With Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty and Khan would get into a box office tussle after 2018's Zero vs Simmba. 

    Also read: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

    About King

    King is an upcoming actioner, directed by Siddharth Anand. This will be SRK-Siddharth's second outing after 2023's blockbuster Pathaan. The movie also stars Shah Rukh's real daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration. King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends, who will have last laugh in TMC vs BJP contest?
    West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends
    King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer
    SRK's King to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Golmaal 5
    Rebranded Raghav Chadha? Ahead of Punjab polls, Rajya Sabha MP tries to arrest backlash, explains AAP exit, calls it 'toxic workplace' : Watch
    Rebranded Raghav Chadha? Ahead of Punjab polls, RS MP tries to arrest backlash
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua's first-ever live musical performance, her voice in BG wins internet
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua's first-ever live musical performa
    Farah Khan recalls selling her record player, LPs after her father went bankrupt, Akshay Kumar lauds her spirit: 'Yeh itni mehnat karti hai'
    Farah Khan recalls selling her record player, LPs after her father went bankrupt
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
    Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
    IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
    IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
    Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
    Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
    Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
    Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
    Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
    Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGINALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement