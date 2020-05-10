'Kinda mad that I don’t look like you': Suhana Khan's sweet Mother's Day wish for Gauri Khan

Gauri too had shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram in the morning featuring Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and a picture with her mother.

On Mother's Day today, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a post on her official social media account for her mother and interior designer Gauri Khan. She shared a picture of Gauri on her Instagram story, a black and white photo of Gauri looking fit and glamorous. She also wrote a message along with the picture, "Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you."

Gauri too had shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram in the morning featuring Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and a picture with her mother. "Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day," she captioned her post. For the uninformed, the family is in lockdown together at their Mumbai home.

In addition to this, Shah Rukh and Gauri recently offered their office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Gauri revealed that the four-story building has been refurbished by her eponymous interior design studio. "GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk," she captioned the video giving a glimpse into the facility.

Apart from these, the actor along with Gauri and business partners -- Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta -- had contributed to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also donated to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The actor has also announced various initiatives to help the country during the coronavirus crisis. The actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments.