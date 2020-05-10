'Kinda mad that I don’t look like you': Suhana Khan's sweet Mother's Day wish for Gauri Khan

Headlines

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Kinda mad that I don’t look like you': Suhana Khan's sweet Mother's Day wish for Gauri Khan

Gauri too had shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram in the morning featuring Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and a picture with her mother.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 10, 2020, 07:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Mother's Day today, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a post on her official social media account for her mother and interior designer Gauri Khan. She shared a picture of Gauri on her Instagram story, a black and white photo of Gauri looking fit and glamorous. She also wrote a message along with the picture, "Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Gauri too had shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram in the morning featuring Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and a picture with her mother. "Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day," she captioned her post. For the uninformed, the family is in lockdown together at their Mumbai home. 

In addition to this, Shah Rukh and Gauri recently offered their office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Gauri revealed that the four-story building has been refurbished by her eponymous interior design studio. "GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk," she captioned the video giving a glimpse into the facility.

Apart from these, the actor along with Gauri and business partners -- Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta -- had contributed to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also donated to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The actor has also announced various initiatives to help the country during the coronavirus crisis. The actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

'Vendetta': DMK after ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open in India, deliveries to begin in September

Seema Haider spy mystery deepens: Pakistani woman’s connection to ISI, Pak Army revealed; ‘fake’ ID card investigated

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE