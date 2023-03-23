'Kind of support KJo...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says Alia Bhatt has 'opportunities on her lap' in viral video

File Photo

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaking bluntly about Karan Johar's support towards Alia Bhatt is going viral on social media. The video is an old clip from when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was promoting her 2018 film Fanney Khan, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

During an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that Alia Bhatt only gets "good opportunities and work" in her lap because of the support she gets from Karan Johar. Aishwarya also praised Alia's work and said that the actress has proved her skills in several movies.

In the trending viral video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be heard saying, "I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then added, "But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly."

The video is currently going viral on Twitter with netizens praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her honesty and boldness. One user wrote, "She is only telling the truth and she’s someone who struggled even after she won Miss World. It took time for Ash to establish herself as an actor whereas it was different for Alia. She isn’t throwing any shade or taking a dig."

One other user commented, "It’s true! She is entitled but she is so talented as well! One of the best actors around!"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor with husband Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to be seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia is also all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart Of Stone this year.