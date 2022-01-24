Kim Sharma shares bikini photos from Bahamas, Leander Paes calls her ‘queen’

Kim Sharma spent her birthday with her boyfriend Leander Paes on the beautiful beaches of The Bahamas on Friday. The actor shared photographs of herself relaxing on a sandy beach in the Bahamas, with her back to the camera, soaking up the sun.

Kim had lifted her arms and made victory signs in the second photo. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42,” she captioned the post. Her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes, was credited with the photo.

The tennis player took to the comment section and called her a 'queen'.

Paes and Kim have both been in past relationships. Paes was previously married to Rhea Pillai, while Kim was most recently in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane.

On the work front, Kim is best known for her performance in the Bollywood film ‘Mohabbatein,' but she has also appeared in films such as ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai,' ‘Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar,' ‘Tom, Dick and Harry,' and ‘Nehlle Pe Dehlla.'

Leander Paes, on the other hand, recently made headlines after filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announced that he and director Nitesh Tiwari had finished filming their upcoming project, a docu-drama on tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. The ZEE5 series, titled 'Break Point', will feature a special behind-the-scenes look at their 1999 Wimbledon victory.