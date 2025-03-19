Kim Sharma made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Mohabbatein. Karan Johar didn't like her audition for the Aditya Chopra film. She has been linked to Yuvraj Singh, Harshvardhan Rane, and Leander Paes in the past.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the musical romantic drama Mohabbatein featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai in the leading roles with six newcomers Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani. Kim Sharma, who made her acting debut in the 2000 film, recently recalled the shooting experience and also revealed that Karan Johar didn't like her audition for the Aditya Chopra directorial.

Talking to Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Kim shared that despite getting an opportunity to work with the legendary actors Amitabh and Shah Rukh in her debut film, she learnt nothing from them. She said, "I didn’t learn anything because I was not paying attention. You have to understand the situation: if I am a kid and Nelson Mandela walks through the door, if I don’t know him, I wouldn’t care. It means nothing to me. I was very young, so I won’t call it a waste of time. I live my life with no regrets. If I were in a scenario with them (SRK and Big B) today, I would have a lot more to take back. But at 18, they were just great people. Shah Rukh is very enigmatic. I had a great time with them."

Kim also revealed that she gave her first audition for Mohabbatein to Karan Johar, who criticised her acting and dancing skills. She stated, "I auditioned thrice, one with the assistant director Nikkhil Advani and the second one with Karan (Johar). He said, ‘Tumhe dance karna nahi aata, dialogue bolna nahi aata; kyun heroine banna chahti ho? (You don’t know how to dance or deliver dialogues; why do you want to become a heroine?)’ Then, I said that I didn’t want to become an actor and that I was just doing this because I was instructed to be there. Nahi hua toh bhi kuch nahi hota. My third audition was taken by Aditya Chopra and he really liked me."

After Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma was seen in other movies such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Yakeen, Fida, and Tom, Dick, and Harry. She quit acting after her wedding in 2010 and her last release was the 2011 film Loot. She had tied the knot with Kenya-based Indian businessman Ali Punjani, with whom she moved to Kenya. After their divorce in 2016, she came back to Mumbai.

The former actress has also been in news due to her affairs. She started dating former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2003 and their relationship lasted for over four years, in which they were spotted attending multiple parties and events together. After her divorce, Kim Sharma was also in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane for a short while from 2018-2019. Then, she dated former Indian tennis player Leander Paes for around two years from 2019 to 2021.

Now, Kim works with Karan Johar as Vice President of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management agency in collaboration with Johar's Dharma Productions and Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone. Sajdeh is the brother of Seema Kiran Sajdeh, ex-wife of Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan.