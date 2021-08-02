Kim Sharma-Leander Paes ignite dating rumours, get clicked walking hand-in-hand, see photo

Actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes were pictured strolling through Mumbai on Sunday after returning from a vacation in Goa.

He was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and shorts, while she donned a white and pink maxi dress. They were taking her dog for a walk.

Kim and Leander's outing was widely documented and shared on social media. Despite a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looming big, many pointed out that neither of them wore masks.

Last month, a Goa restaurant-bar fueled relationship rumours by posting a photo of Kim and Leander having dinner together. He hugged her from behind in another snap as they posed on the beach. Later, she credited ‘Mr P' for a photo she posted on Instagram that appeared to have been taken the same day.

Kim's ex-boyfriend, actor Harshvardhan Rane, has already extended his support to her and Leander's future romance.

“I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town,” he told a leading daily

Kim was previously dating Harshvardhan, however the couple split up in 2019. With a mysterious post on Instagram, he revealed the breakup. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he wrote.

Kim is best known for her performance in the Bollywood film ‘Mohabbatein,' but she has also appeared in films such as ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai,' ‘Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar,' ‘Tom, Dick and Harry,' and ‘Nehlle Pe Dehlla.'