Kim Sharma blushes as boyfriend Leander Paes holds her close to him – See VIRAL photos

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes, who apparently began dating in 2021, frequently post mushy photos to social media. The actress recently shared photos from a wedding she recently attended. Kim Sharma brought her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes, as her wedding date. Kim took to Instagram to post photos from the wedding she attended. For the occasion, she chose orange attire, while Leander is dressed in a kurta-pajama set.

She captioned the post: "Wedding fun."

The pair has been seen visiting numerous eateries and cafés in Mumbai since the formal announcement. Kim and Leander travelled to the Bahamas to celebrate Kim's birthday earlier this year. Kim posted a series of images of herself sitting in the sand, referring to Leander as her best person. Leander, too, was moved by the photo, referring to Kim as her queen.

After images of them from Goa went viral in August 2021, rumours of them dating began to circulate. Later, Leander re-posted a photo of Kim and referred to her as magic. This proved that the two are head over heels in love.

‘Mohabbatein’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty, was Kim Sharma's big Bollywood debut in 2000. Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai are just a few of the films in which the actress has appeared.

She was most recently seen in Sushmita Sen's ‘Zindaggi Rocks’, which was released in 2006. In addition, the actress made a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's ‘Magadheera,’ which starred Ram Charan.