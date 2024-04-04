Kill teaser: 'Merciless' Lakshya is on brutal killing spree in train, netizens shocked by abundant violence

The makers of Kill featuring debutant Lakshya, have claimed it the 'most violent film of Indian cinema', and the teaser has left the netizens stunned with an 'unexpected action film'.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment collaborate for the first time, and the teaser of their film, Kill, has left the netizens stunned. On Thursday evening, the makers dropped the red-band teaser of the film, and claimed it as the 'most violent film of Indian cinema'. The 1.20-minute teaser gives a sneak peek about debutant Lakshaya, who's on a killing spree in a train.

Kill is a survival thriller, based on one night in a train. Lakshya is paired with Tanya Maniktala and is shown fighting, killing a bunch of baddies led by Raghav Juyal on the train. The teaser starts with a warning, "This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised."

Check out the shocking teaser of Kill

As soon as the teaser of Kill was released, it took the internet by storm. Netizens were in shock to see the violent teaser, and called it an 'unexpected film from Dharma'. An internet user wrote, "Aisi feeling mujhe Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota ke trailer ko dekh kar aayi thi, extremely excited yaar, hope yeh toh box office par chale." Another internet user wrote, "Bhai mujhe intezar rahega is movie ka super duper hit blockbuster movie rahegi." A netizen wrote, "Trailer ka intezar rahega because teaser is blockbuster, looks far better than some big budget Bollywood movie." Another netizen wrote, "This is the real action thriller movie." One of the netizens wrote, "Lakshya is not simply acting, she is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded."

Last year Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it received positive reactions from critics. Written and Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. Kill will be released in cinemas on July 5, 2024.