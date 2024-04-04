Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, Harvard alumnus and son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 53775 crore company as...

IAF launches emergency landing facility in J-K, also plans..

'PM sleeping after taking opium': Mallikarjun Kharge on India-China border issue

CBSE exams for Classes 11, 12 to focus more on checking concept clarity

Apple sets big goal to bring robots into every household as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAF launches emergency landing facility in J-K, also plans..

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant nearing one-match ban as BCCI fine DC skipper for Code of Conduct breach

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

Home remedies to relieve chest congestion

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

8 foods to add in diet to manage oily skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kill teaser: 'Merciless' Lakshya is on brutal killing spree in train, netizens shocked by abundant violence

Bhumi Pednekar recognised for work against climate change by World Economic Forum

BB17's Ayesha Khan questions paparazzi 'where are you zooming', slams them for clicking actresses without consent

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kill teaser: 'Merciless' Lakshya is on brutal killing spree in train, netizens shocked by abundant violence

The makers of Kill featuring debutant Lakshya, have claimed it the 'most violent film of Indian cinema', and the teaser has left the netizens stunned with an 'unexpected action film'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A poster of Kill (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment collaborate for the first time, and the teaser of their film, Kill, has left the netizens stunned. On Thursday evening, the makers dropped the red-band teaser of the film, and claimed it as the 'most violent film of Indian cinema'. The 1.20-minute teaser gives a sneak peek about debutant Lakshaya, who's on a killing spree in a train. 

Kill is a survival thriller, based on one night in a train. Lakshya is paired with Tanya Maniktala and is shown fighting, killing a bunch of baddies led by Raghav Juyal on the train. The teaser starts with a warning, "This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised." 

Check out the shocking teaser of Kill 

As soon as the teaser of Kill was released, it took the internet by storm. Netizens were in shock to see the violent teaser, and called it an 'unexpected film from Dharma'. An internet user wrote, "Aisi feeling mujhe Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota ke trailer ko dekh kar aayi thi, extremely excited yaar, hope yeh toh box office par chale." Another internet user wrote, "Bhai mujhe intezar rahega is movie ka super duper hit blockbuster movie rahegi." A netizen wrote, "Trailer ka intezar rahega because teaser is blockbuster, looks far better than some big budget Bollywood movie." Another netizen wrote, "This is the real action thriller movie." One of the netizens wrote, "Lakshya is not simply acting, she is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded." 

Last year Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it received positive reactions from critics. Written and Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. Kill will be released in cinemas on July 5, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Responsible AI: Exploring the intersection of fairness, responsibility and privacy

Meet director, who has written blockbusters grossing Rs 5000 crore for Salman Khan, Ram Charan, NTR, Prabhas; son is...

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

Meet lesser-known niece of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement