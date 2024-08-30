Kill OTT release: When, where to watch Lakshya, Raghav Juyal-starrer 'India's most violent film'

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal-starrer 'India's most violent film' Kill is set to release on OTT.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal impressed everyone with their high-octane action avatar and power-packed fight sequences in Karan Johar's Kill. Touted as India’s most violent action thriller, Kill, is set to stream on OTT.

On Friday, Disney+ Hotstar took to their Instagram page and shared the news of Kill's OTT release. Sharing a glimpse from the movie, the OTT platform wrote, "This ride is about to get bloody! We are coming, #Kill streaming on Sept 6." Fans expressed their excitement for the film's OTT release. One of the comments read, "outstanding performance." Another user wrote, "One of the best movies of the year." Another commented, "Can't wait to watch it again."

Debutant Lakshya said, “I am extremely grateful for the love I have received through this movie. For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor. After exploring the action genre I cannot wait to try on different roles! With the film now releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, I am looking forward to a larger audience to enjoy this deadly action and bloodshed.”

Actor Raghav Juyal said “From auditioning for Kill to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With Kill, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction. Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humor and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film. With the film set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, I hope more audiences are able to watch it and love it as much as we did while making it!”

Written and Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The action thriller stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in key roles and is finally set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September, 2024

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.