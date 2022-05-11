Kili Paul dances to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, Kartik Aaryan reacts

Kili Paul-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul is already famous for his lip-syncing and dancing videos to popular Indian film songs and dialogues. And his latest reel to go viral on the internet is him showing his deadly moves on Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

The Dhamaka track shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai #ZigZagStep reaches East Africa @kili_paul killing it with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack". In the video, Kili Paul is seen grooving stylishly to the zig-zag hook step to the Hare Ram Hare Krishna refrain in the track.

Netizens also poured in appreciation for Kili with comments such as "You are a very good dancer", "Killing it", and "So sweet u say Hare ram, Hare Krishna". However, he is seen with a bandaged thumb in the video as he was attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by some unknown men recently.

He had shared details about the incident as he had written on his Instagram Stories, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me."



Talking about the upcoming horror-comedy slated to release on May 20, the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads. The 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 blockbuster Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.