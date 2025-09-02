Kiku Sharda stops shooting The Great Indian Kapil Show, all is not well between FIR actor and Kapil Sharma? Former comedian leaves show due to..

Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark
BOLLYWOOD
Kiku Sharda, long-time friend of Kapil Sharma, won't shoot for The Great Indian Kapil Show, and the reason is the clash of his professional commitment with another show.
Actor Kiku Sharda is hitting pause on his comedy run with The Great Indian Kapil Show and stepping into completely new territory. The comedian has signed up for the upcoming reality series Rise & Fall, a high-stakes confinement show that promises drama, strategy, and plenty of fireworks.
Shooting for Rise & Fall kicks off this Wednesday, which means Kiku will temporarily stay away from Kapil’s Netflix-backed show while he’s locked inside the rival camp. Interestingly, Rise & Fall streams on Amazon MX Player — a direct competitor to Netflix — making Kiku’s switch even more talked about.
Watch the promo of Rise & Fall
Adding to the buzz is the fact that Shark Tank India star Ashneer Grover is not just the host of Rise & Fall but also the man calling the shots behind the scenes. Sources reveal that Ashneer personally handpicked the final contestants, even rejecting five names from the shortlist for being “too boring” or “not sharp enough.” Unlike typical reality shows that chase celebrity names, Ashneer has pushed for edgy, strategic players who can stir things up and keep the audience hooked.
“He wasn’t here for safe choices,” a source shared. “He wanted contestants who can think on their feet, play smart, and shake things up.” With Kiku’s entry and Ashneer’s no-nonsense approach to casting, Rise & Fall is shaping up to be one of the most explosive reality shows to hit streaming this year. Rise & Fall will start streaming from September 6 onwards on Prime Video.