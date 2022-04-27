Kiccha Sudeep replies to Ajay Devgn's comment, asks 'don't we too belong to India?'

Kiccha Sudeep-Ajay Devgn

After Ajay Devgn took a dig at Kiccha Sudeep over his 'Hindi' comment, Sudeep replied back to Devgn and tweeted a series of tweets to Ajay.

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context.

Mch luv and wshs to you always.

Hoping to seeing you soon.

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

On the work front, Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona on July 28.