Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kiccha Sudeep replies to Ajay Devgn's comment, asks 'don't we too belong to India?'

Kiccha Sudeep has tweeted a thread of replies to Ajay Devgn, clearing his intention behind his 'Hindi' remark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Kiccha Sudeep replies to Ajay Devgn's comment, asks 'don't we too belong to India?'
Kiccha Sudeep-Ajay Devgn

After Ajay Devgn took a dig at Kiccha Sudeep over his 'Hindi' comment, Sudeep replied back to Devgn and tweeted a series of tweets to Ajay. 

Check out Sudeep's tweets

On the work front, Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona on July 28. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.