Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra join viral 80s AI trend, fans say they look like Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon

Kiara Advani gave fans a glimpse of her and Sidharth Malhotra’s imaginary 80s Bollywood avatar through a new AI-generated retro picture.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have given fans a fun glimpse of their imaginary 80s Bollywood era.

Kiara recently joined the viral Instagram trend in which celebrities use AI to recreate their looks from earlier decades. She shared a retro-style picture featuring herself and husband Sidharth, and the post quickly caught fans’ attention.

Kiara and Sidharth's retro transformation

In the AI-generated image, Sidharth can be seen in a classic double-denim outfit paired with dark aviator sunglasses. Kiara, meanwhile, channels the glamorous Bollywood style of the 1980s in a bright pink dress with puffed sleeves. She completes the look with oversized hoop earrings and traditional bangles.

Adding to the romantic mood, Kiara used Samjho Na from Sidharth’s upcoming film The Vvaan as the audio for her Instagram post. Fans were quick to react to the couple’s throwback-inspired appearance.

One fan commented, "What a model of a couple." Another wrote, "Them in their retro era (Heart eyes emojis)."

A third compared the pair to another popular Bollywood duo, writing, "They look like Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon."

Kiara and Sidharth's love story

Kiara and Sidharth became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples after working together in Shershaah in 2021. Although they initially kept their relationship away from the public eye, their chemistry during the film’s promotions led to dating rumours.

The couple eventually tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer in February 2023. They later celebrated with family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai. Since then, Kiara and Sidharth have largely kept their personal life private, occasionally giving fans glimpses of their life together.

In 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah.

What's next for Kiara and Sidharth?

Kiara was last seen in Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film featured Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth alongside her. The film reportedly earned around ₹338 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹500 crore and received largely negative reviews.

Sidharth, meanwhile, is gearing up for The Vvaan, a fantasy thriller directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar.

The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25.