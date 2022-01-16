Kiara Advani’s sweetest birthday wish for rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra goes viral

On actor Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, his rumoured ladylove, actress Kiara Advani wished him a sweet message. Kiara took his admiration for Sidharth to her Instagram stories and shared a still from their film 'Sheshaah' by saying, "Happy Happy birthday dearest one," with a heart emoji.

Check out Kiara's wish for Sidharth's birthday

The gossiped lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might have maintained a dignified silence on their relationship, but they surely can't escape being spotted together while leaving for the New Year celebrations, courtesy of the paps.

The new lovebirds in B-town were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for a vacay to ring in the New Year together. Reportedly, the couple has jetted off to the picturesque destination of the Maldives to bring in the New Year in each other's romantic company.

Casual about the presence of paps on their arrival at the airport, Sidharth and Kiara happily waved at the cameras before they made their way towards the airport gate for a security check.

Photos and videos of the couple leaving for their holiday together were posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and they quickly went viral on social media. The couple's off-screen chemistry surely reflected on-screen and they were both appreciated for their respective performances in the film.

Check out their pictures

A few days ago, Kiara was photographed relaxing in the pool and looking stunning in her swimsuit. She was relaxing in the sun and surrounded by crystal pure water. "Seas the day," Kiara wrote while sharing the post. Samantha Prabhu couldn't help but comment on the photo as soon as she saw it and wrote, "Wowww" with a heart emoji. In the comments section, Kiara's fans showered her with love and posted multiple heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on one hand, while Kiara has 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in the pipeline, on the other, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in 'Mission Majnu', 'Yodha' and 'Thank God'.