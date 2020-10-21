Kiara Advani wants Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur to never shower; here's why

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is all set for the release of her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. In a recent chat with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Kiara revealed that she wants to see Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur all "rugged and cool" so much so that she does not want them to ever take a shower.

Given Kiara a hypothetical situation, Neha asked, "Lots of Bollywood people are stuck inside a house., Who do you think will do the following -- entertain everybody?" Kiara said it will be Akshay Kumar. Asked to name people she thought would never take a bath, Kiara responded with an "eeks" but said, "We do not want this person to ever take a shower. We just want this person to be all rugged and cool. Maybe both Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur."

Recently, the actor had also opened up about shooting for Laxmmi Bomb song 'Burj Khalifa' amid the scorching heat of the sun. She had said, "Shooting for 'Burj Khalifa' was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations. If we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actor in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one."

On the work front, apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara has a few other interesting projects lined up, including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie is set to be a Diwali release on the OTT platform. It will be streamed from November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.