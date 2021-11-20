Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan starer ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ release date out

The release date for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' one of the most anticipated films starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh, has been announced.

Since the film's announcement, fans have been eager to learn more details about it. Along with ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ release date announcement, the cast also shared a few images from the film, giving fans an idea of what to expect.

Take a look-

YouTuber Prajakta Koli will make her Bollywood debut in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' helmed by Raj Mehta of 'Good Newwz' fame.

Prajakta shared a post which she captioned as ‘ How is this real? Someone punch me.”

Varun was recently seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' starring Sara Ali Khan, in addition to 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' He is slated to collaborate with Sriram Raghavan, the director of 'Andhadhun,' on the biopic of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Vishnuvaradhan's 'Shershaah.'