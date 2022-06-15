Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan get brutally trolled for eating food inside Mumbai metro

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo slated to release in cinemas on June 24. For the promotions, the stars travelled inside the Mumbai metro on Tuesday, June 14 and were joined by Anil Kapoor who also features in the film alongside Neetu Kapoor.

However, the two of them got mercilessly trolled on social media as a video showing them eating food inside the metro is going viral across the internet. The clip shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani has the netizens going angry over their behaviour and asking the authorities to fine Varun and Kiara.

There are plenty of remarks by the Instagram users mentioning the fact that eating food isn't allowed inside the metro. One user even joked about Bollywood stars constantly promoting their films everywhere as they wrote, "Promotion ke liye ye log tumhare ghar aa ke toilet bhi saaf kr denge (For promotions, these guys will even come to your house to clean toilet)".

"@mumbaimetro Please take into cognizance about such exceptions which of eating in metro. Such exceptions set wrong precedence for commuters. How can you allow them eating food? @adityathackeray", wrote another Instagram user tagging Aaditya Thackeray who serves as the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra state government.

Coming to the movie, apart from the four main leads, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul and famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is mostly known by the name of her YouTube channel Mostlysane. The film has been backrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and directed by Raj Mehta.

This is the second film being helmed by Raj Mehta after making his directorial debut with comedy-drama Good Newwz with the same production house. The 2019 superhit film saw Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.