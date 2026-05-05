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Kiara Advani uncomfortable to see her intimate scenes in Yash's Toxic, requested makers to tone down intimacy? Actress reveals truth

There were rumours that Kiara Advani had requested the makers of Yash's Toxic to tone down her intimate scenes. Now the actress has finally broken the silence and made a strong statement.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2026, 11:56 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kiara Advani uncomfortable to see her intimate scenes in Yash's Toxic, requested makers to tone down intimacy? Actress reveals truth
A poster of Kiara Advani and Yash from Toxic (Image source: X)
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Actress Kiara Advani is miffed by the ongoing rumours of being upset with Toxic, requesting the makers of the Yash-starrer to tone down the intimate scenes. For a few days, there have been reports that Kiara has reached out to the makers and requested to edit her steamy scenes from Yash's gangster drama. Now, the actress has decided to put a stop to the rumours, and she herself made a brief but impactful statement. 

Kiara Advani's strong statement on intimate scene rumours

On Instagram, Kiara shared an Insta post of a news portal highlighting the information, and she dismissed the rumours by calling it "Absolute nonsense." With this, Kiara gave her the much-needed clarity over the gossip and shut down the rumour mill for good. This also indirectly hinted that Kiara has no objection with the final product, and neither does she have any intention of interfering to shape the final cut, before the movie releases in cinemas. 

image

Toxic's intimate scenes received backlash

Ever since the teaser of Toxic was released, one of the major highlights from it was the sneak peek of Yash's wild character, making out with a woman inside a car, right before the big action sequence. This scene got mixed reactions, with some praising the visually rich, bold storytelling, while others slammed director Geetu Mohandas for using sex to titillate the audience. 

Toxic's release date again got postponed? 

Toxic was originally planned to release on March 19 worldwide, going head-on clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, by Feb-end, the makers dropped a note, stating that due to the tensions between the US and Iran, the makers have planned to push the film to June 4. 

On April 29, the makers of Toxic again dropped a statement, informing the audience that the film won't get released on June 4, because they're recalibrating and re-strategizing for a wider international release. The recent screening at CinemaCon inspired the makers to go big overseas. The new release date of Toxic has not been announced yet.

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