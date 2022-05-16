Kiara Advani to be part of Prabhas starrer Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Actress's team reacts

Kiara Advani, Prabhas/File photos

Prabhas, who recently appeared in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde, is now busily shooting for his next movie Project K under Nag Ashwin's direction. Prabhas will next star in a movie titled Spirit, which will be directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Recent reports suggested that apparently, either Rashmika Mandanna or Kiara Advani will be paired with Prabhas in his upcoming thriller drama, Spirit.

Now, reacting to the media reports, Kiara Advani's team has issued a statement, dismissing the rumours.

The spokesperson of Kiara Advani officially stated their stance on the reports saying, "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours. "

Well, seems like those who wanted to see Prabhas and Kiara together onscreen, may have to wait a little longer.

Notably, Sandeep is already collaborating with Rashmika for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Kiara, on the other hand, is to star opposite Ram Charan under Shankar Shanmugam's direction.

Spirit will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments- Project K and Salaar.