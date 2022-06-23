Kiara Advani thinks her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra 'is very handsome'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and her rumoured love with Sidharth Malhotra never fail to grab headlines. Whenever we think that their relationship could be nothing more than rumours, they drop such a hint, that it reignites the spark again. Recently, Advani was promoting her upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, and while speaking to ETimes, Kiara expressed her liking for Malhotra.

During the interaction, team JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were playing the segment of Rapid fire. The interviewer asked them about their favourite co-star. Kiara instantly named, "Sidharth Malhotra" She further emphasised her choice and said, "He is very handsome." Later, she was asked to choose a film between Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah, and Advani chose Kabir Singh. The actress explained her choice by saying that her film with Shahid Kapoor changed her life. She even added that many of her fans, still address her as Preeti (her character from Kabir Singh). When she was quipped about the difficult scene in her career, Kiara revealed that the climax of Shershaah was the most difficult scene to shoot.

Speaking about Kiara and Sidharth, the duo couldn’t stop staring at each other when they met at an event. A video in which Kiara and Sidharth talking to each other and lost in a conversation is going viral on social media.

A few days ago, the news of their break-up circulated on social media. But now it seems that they are together and the recent viral video is the proof. In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen sitting in the front row. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who won an award, can be heard delivering his speech. Interestingly, Kiara and Sidharth are busy talking to each other.

Watch the video

Before this, the duo was spotted attending Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The Shershaah pair had also attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid celebration. On the work front, Kiara's next JugJugg Jeeyo will release on June 24. Whereas, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the actioner Mission Majnu.