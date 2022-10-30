Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to take place in December 2022?

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/File photo

The rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot later this year and the two stars have also locked a date in December 2022 for their wedding, as per the latest reports. If these rumours are to be believed, this will be the second biggest Bollywood wedding of the year after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage in April.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Yes the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December for their nuptials. Though neither side is open to talking about the impending wedding both have started prepping for it. As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance."

"Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain ‘Bollywood shaadis’ will definitely be on the guest list. Given the hype surrounding their relationship, it is no surprise that Sid and Kiara want to keep things on the down low. Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details", the source added.



Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving for the nation. While the Thank God star portrayed the Kargil hero, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which will also feature the South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, and headline the action franchise Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and the big-budget entertainer RC15 with RRR star Ram Charan.