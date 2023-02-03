Ahead of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured wedding, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda heads to Rajasthan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra-Veena Nagda/File photo-Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly set to tie the knot with each other at the luxury resort Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 6, 2023. As per reports, the pre-wedding celebrations will kick off on Saturday, February 4. The latest buzz is that the couple has booked celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda for their mehendi ceremony.

On Friday, Veena Nagda took to Instagram and dropped a post hinting that she is a part of Sidharth and Kiara’s rumoured wedding. Sharing her photo from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, she wrote that she is off to #Rajasthan for a "#bigfatIndianwedding". However, she did not disclose any details regarding the bride or groom.

Veena Nagda has closely worked with several Bollywood stars. Be it a wedding or a film, she has been the first choice of pretty much every celebrity. She is the one who applied mehendi on Deepika Padukone’s hands for her wedding. Katrina Kaif also got her wedding mehendi done by Veena Nagda.





As per several reports, celebrities that are expected to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding are Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani, who is Kiara's school friend. Kiara's Kabir Singh co-actor Shahid Kapoor is also rumoured to be attending the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor. Apart from this, reports state that Sidharth has also extended an invitation to his Indian Police Force web series director Rohit Shetty and Captain Vikram Batra's family.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving the nation. While the actor portrayed the Kargil hero, the actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.



