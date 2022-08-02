Search icon
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra twin in black as they return from Dubai vacation, netizens say 'get married guys'

Kiara Advani celebrated her 30th birthday in Dubai with her rumoured boyfriend and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kiara Advani turned 30 on July 31 and flew to Dubai with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate her special occasion. The actors, who shared great romantic chemistry in the critically acclaimed film Shershaah last year, returned to Mumbai late at night on Monday, August 1.

Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the airport in their black casuals and their video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet. As photographers kept clicking their pictures, the Kapoor & Sons actor got irritated at them and asked them to stop taking their pictures.

Netizens showered their love on the rumoured couple in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "Get married guys", while another Instagram user commented, "Inko sath dekhakar alag hi khushi milti hai (Seeing them together makes me extremely happy)". "They are looking so perfect", read another comment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier there were reports that after dating for over a year, Sidharth and Kiara are headed for a breakup. However, these rumours were quashed when the duo was spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, at a recent awards night, and at Advani's recent release JugJugg Jeeyo screening.

READ | Kiara Advani addresses her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, says 'I am happy...'

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two actors have interesting films in their kitty. Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which also marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, an action franchise Yodha and comedy Thank God in his pipeline.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara will be seen in the romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also the leading lady in the yet untitled film RC15 with the Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The big-budget film is being directed by Shankar of Enthiran, 2.0, and Indian fame.

