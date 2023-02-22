Search icon
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look regal in unseen photos from sangeet night, Karan Johar calls them 'stunning'

Kiara Advani wore an extravagant golden lehenga and Sidharth Malhotra wore a tailor-made velvet sherwani at their sangeet ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, February 7. The couple has been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities after every few days and dropped the photos from their sangeet night late night on Tuesday, February 21, in which both of them looked royal and regal.

Sidharth and Kiara captioned their pictures with the caption that read, "something about that night....something really special", which is actually the opening lyrics of The Disco Song (a remixed version of Nazia Hassan's Disco Deewane) from Sidharth, Alia, and Varun's debut film Student of the Year. The two also added a man and a woman dancing emojis with a starry-eyed one. 

Karan Johar, who was among the few invited guests from Bollywood along with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput at their wedding, took to the comments section and wrote, "Stunning!!!!!", adding several red heart emojis, and tagged Manish Malhotra, who designed their ensembles. The fashion designer's brand page Manish Malhotra World gave further information about what the couple actually wore at their Sangeet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Along with sharing Sidharth and Kiara's pictures, it penned a long note describing their outfits. For Kiara, it wrote, "Our stunning bride @kiaraaliaadvani embraces extravagant glamour in our artistic ombre lehenga, personalised to make more than just a statement, featuring meticulous handwork that took 4000 hours to craft. A striking gold to silver transition, 98000 sparkling swarovski crystals are paired with our haute couture stole with marabou feather detailing. The custom look was paired with a captivating neckpiece in a careful curation of natural diamonds and a colossally enchanting ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection."

Talking about Sidharth, it added, "Our striking groom @sidmalhotra chose majestic charm, wearing a tailor-made velvet sherwani in a stark combination of black and gold. Crafted with intricate threadwork and precious swarovski crystals the A-symmetrical kurta reveals a subtle twist exploring the perfect balance between cultural roots, and cutting-edge aesthetics."

