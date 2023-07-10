Headlines

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

Kiara Advani shared her single shot dancing sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Kiara added a long caption to the post, appreciating the efforts and hard work it took to shoot the song and the particular scene. The caption read, "While you guys are waiting for the Raat Baki video to come out, here’s one of my favorite sequences from the song, this particular dance sequence was a single shot which for me as a performer is the most thrilling shot to take on set. The energy during these takes is such an adrenaline rush, everyone’s coordination is so crucial, hitting the right mark for the camera operator, and gracefully dancing without letting it confuse you, it’s always a team effort to get the best take. Special shout out to my crew for getting their A game on, I remember the excitement on everyone’s face when we got that perfect shot, and seeing it on the big screen was so fulfilling."

Fans reacted to the post and praised Kiara and Kartik’s work in Satyaprem Ki Katha. One fan wrote, "A must-watch film. Satyaprem Ki Katha is a perfect blend of romance and drama, especially Kartik sir's aspirational character is brilliantly portrayed and Kiara mam's display of emotions is fantastic. Gripping entertainment throughout". Another fan praised Kiara’s dancing abilities by saying, "I think she can be the next Madhuri Dixit in the making!". Another fan commented, "I love watching how these grand songs are made, soo cool".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in theatres on June 29. The film is a romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. The film has been earning a unanimous positive response from moviegoers.

READ | Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Satyaprem Ki Katha's Aaj Ke Baad; netizens say 'ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge'

 

