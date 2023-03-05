Search icon
Kiara Advani shares breathtaking photos in pink bodycon dress, Sidharth Malhotra's reaction goes viral

Kiara Advani shared hot photos in the costume that she wore for her performance at the WPL opening ceremony. Here's how Sidharth Malhotra reacted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani set Instagram on fire on Saturday night when she shared her breathtaking photos in a pink bodycon dress with silver boots - the same costume she had worn during her energetic performance at the Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai earlier during the evening.

Sharing the first set of close-up pictures in which she gave sizzling poses, Kiara wrote, "Tonight I’m feeling pink" and added the emoji of a pink-coloured heart. For her second set of photos in which she showed her entire dress, Kiara just used a pink-heart emoji. Her hot photos immediately went viral on social media. 

The actress's comment section was filled with her fans and followers appreciating her looks with calling her 'drop-dead gorgeous'. However, it was her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra's reaction that caught the most attention. Adding a couple of fire emojis and eyes filled with heart emoji, he wrote, "colour me pink".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about Kiara and Sidharth who tied the knot last month at Surayagarh Palace near Jaisalmer, it was on the sets of Shershaah that love blossomed between them. While the actor portrayed the Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, the actress portrayed his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the war drama was a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video India in August 2021, a couple of days ahead of India's Independence Day, and received immense love and acclaim from audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, apart From Kiara, Kriti Sanon, and the Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon too performed at the WPL opening ceremony. The trio set the stage on fire with electrifying performances on their chartbuster songs.

