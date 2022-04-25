Kiara Advani sets internet on fire, Sidharth Malhotra turns into 'foodie' amid breakup rumours

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who shared lovely chemistry in last year's critically acclaimed film Shershaah, were also rumoured to be dating each other but as per the latest media reports, the stars have broken up and decided to end their relationship.

Though the actors never made their relationship official, they were often spotted together at several locations in Mumbai. And now amid their breakup rumours, Sidharth and Kiara are sharing posts regularly on their Instagram accounts. The Kapoor & Sons actor took to his Instagram Stories and uploaded a selfie enjoying a lavish meal from Istanbul, Turkey.





While on the other hand, the Kabir Singh actress kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Monday, April 25, by sharing a reel in a pink blazer dress. Kiara has set the internet on fire with this clip as she looked glamorous and sizzling in the photoshoot video.



While the main reason for their separation is not known yet, a source close to BollywoodLife.com was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening. Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise."

Meanwhile, the two actors will be seen in interesting films this year. Sidharth has spy thriller Mission Majnu which also marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, an action franchise Yodha and comedy Thank God with him. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will be seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo and romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera, both of which are being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.