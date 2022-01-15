Kiara Advani sets internet on fire in pink bikini, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘wow’

Kiara Advani shot to stardom in 2016 with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and she has amassed a sizable Instagram following since then. Because of her diverse film tastes, she has carved out a place for herself. The Kabir Singh actor occasionally shares photos with her admirers, giving them a glimpse into her daily routine. Kiara recently shared a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini, which made headlines.

Kiara was photographed relaxing in the pool and looking stunning in her swimsuit. She was relaxing in the sun and surrounded by crystal pure water. "Seas the day," Kiara wrote while sharing the post. Samantha Prabhu couldn't help but comment on the photo as soon as she saw it and wrote, "Wowww" with a heart emoji. In the comments section, Kiara's fans showered her with love and posted multiple heart emojis.

Recalling an incident when the actress was bashed after an older security guard saluted her, she said that another male actor did not face any backlash when he was in a similar situation. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Laxmii' actress said, “I remember this time - and this really got to me - I had reached somewhere and these paps again were taking their picture. They caught a moment where the security of the building opened the door and he saluted me, he was an elderly man. It was not like I asked him to salute me, he is a very sweet person, that is probably their salutation. I also acknowledged him." Kiara added that she was trolled for that instance and people bashed her for making an elderly person salute her.

She revealed that when another male actor was in the same situation, there was not a single off comment about the same. While speaking in the same interview, she added, "So it means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it’s their own way. But it’s just like the way the female actors are trolled for some of these very unnecessary things. At that time I was like ‘are you serious?’."

Meanwhile, Kiara has three interesting films lined up for release in 2022 - family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan, horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan and comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal.