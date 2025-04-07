Kiara Advani will join multiple Hollywood celebrities at the Met Gala 2025, slated to take place on May 5 at the the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. The Shershaah actress will walk the red carpet along with Hollywood icons at the fashion's biggest night. Held annually on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala 2025 will take place on May 5 at the the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Last year, Kiara Advani represented India at Women In Cinema Gala, hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation and Vanity Fair alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024. She looked stunning in a beautiful pink and black gown at the event. Before the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt have attended Met Gala in the previous editions.

The theme for Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by the co-curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Organised by the international fashion magazine Vogue, the event will see biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in the much-anticipated War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The Ayan Mukerji-directed action thriller is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

War 2 will release in cinemas on August 14, 2025, and will clash at the box office with the action thriller Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aamir Khan is reportedly playing a cameo role in the Tamil film. Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is also slated to release on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day.