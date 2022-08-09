Search icon
Kiara Advani says her slap scene in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was 'blown out of proportion'

Kiara Advani defended the blockbuster film Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor and said, "For me deep down it’s a love story".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Kabir Singh scene/YouTube still

Kiara Advani has once again defended her character in the 2019 romantic blockbuster Kabir Singh in which she was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. Talking about one of the most talked about scenes in the film in which Shahid's titular character slapped Kiara's Preeti, the Shershaah actress has recently said that it was 'blown out of proportion'.

In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kiara said, "For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether."

"After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she leaves the man. You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that's what made it all heart at the end when they're confronting each other, and she tells him that 'you f****ed up' basically, but at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in", the actress added.

The actress, who was recently seen in two successful films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, concluded, "That’s what love does I guess...When you take a scene out of the film and blow it out of proportion then you just talk about the scene, you have not seen the film in totality."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film was an official remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and Kiara's character was played by Shalini Pandey in her acting debut. The director will make his Bollywood debut with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

