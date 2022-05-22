Kiara Advani's lehenga with pocket steals the show at Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kiara Advani can turn heads with her beauty and style, she knows how to impress us with her fashion statement. In the latest viral video, the actress can be seen sizzling in a beautiful lehenga.

Kiara opted for a gorgeous lehenga at the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the pocket in her lehenga. The actress can be seen keeping her phone in the pocket. One of the social media users commented, “That lehenga wid pocket steals the show in dis reel...baki sab side karo!”

The second person mentioned, “Yahan we can’t even find pants with pockets and she’s literally out there wearing a lehenga w a pocket I mean.” The third person mentioned, “Her lehenga has s pocket and VD both.” The fourth one wrote, “Ghagara me packet bhi hota hai.”

Apart from Kiara Advani, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, shared her thoughts on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she shared screen space in the biographical sports drama film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Recalling an incident from the 2016 film in her interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Kiara said, "We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we were shooting a song and a few scenes. I remember we must have packed up around eight o'clock and we had a 4 am flight. And we thought, let’s just pull an all-nighter. That's when I actually spent time with Sushant, and we got chatting."

"It's so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading. He was very curious about life, about people, and very driven", she continued in the same interview.

Kiara revealed that after listening to Sushant's journey she told him that somebody will make a biopic on him as she added, "I remember by the end of it, I told him 'someday someone will make a biopic on you only' because his story and his journey was very very interesting."