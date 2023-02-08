Kiara Advani's kaleere had a touching tribute to Sidharth Malhotra's late pet dog Oscar, fans praise her for gesture

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday

Kiara Advani made for a stunning bride as she tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday. The two married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Many praised Kiara for ditching the usual red bridal lehenga for a more pastel pink attire. She also opted for diamond-studded jewellery instead of the usual gold or kundan associated with north Indian weddings. But what caught a few fans’ eyes is how the actress customised her kaleere in a touching tribute to her bond with Sidharth.

Kaleera is a traditional Punjabi piece of jewellery that brides wear on their wrists on the day of the wedding. Kiara’s kaleere were part of her overall diamond jewellery set created by Manish Malhotra, who styled her overall look as well. The actress customised both the kaleere, with one of them including the couple’s initials – KS – quite prominently.

The other kaleera had a picture of Sidharth’s dog Oscar, who passed away last year. Sidharth was very close to Oscar, who had been his companion and pet for over a decade. The actor had shared the news of his demise on social media and even Kiara had penned a post for the dog.

Many netizens were in awe of Kiara’s touching gesture in including Oscar’s picture as part of her bridal look. “This is so sweet on Kiara’s part, shows how much she values Sid,” wrote one person. Another commented, “This is the best thing I have seen. Ki has a heart of gold.”

The wedding was a lavish but intimate affair, attended only by family and close friends. The only attendees from Bollywood were Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Sidharth’s mentor director Karan Johar, as well as fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Armaan Jain, whose wife Anisha is Kiara’s cousin, was also present, as was Kiara’s BFF Isha Ambani.

Kiara and Sidharth had met on the sets of their film Shershaah in 2021 and romance blossomed between the two soon. The Vishnuvardhan film was shot during Covid and was a critical success upon its release on Prime Video in 2021. The couple, however, remained tight-lipped about their romance even till very recently.