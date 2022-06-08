Kiara Advani's fans call her 'mixture' of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Esha Deol

Credit: Viral Bhayani-Deepika-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is gorgeous, she often stuns her fans with her style statement. The actress, who recently appeared in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has a massive fan following in the country.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted in denim shorts and a jacket, teamed up with a white top and shoes. She was looking mesmerising in her outfit. The video of the actress greeting the paps has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Kiara’s fans started reacting to the clip which is now going viral on social media.

Interestingly, one of her fans wrote, “Alia+Deepika+Kareena ka mixture nahi hai ye?” To which, another fan replied, “mixture of Deepika and Esha deol only.” The third person commented, “esha deol.”

On the work front, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyu which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The actress was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier, Kiara Advani, shared her thoughts on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she shared screen space in the biographical sports drama film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Recalling an incident from the 2016 film in her interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Kiara said, "We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we were shooting a song and a few scenes. I remember we must have packed up around eight o'clock and we had a 4 am flight. And we thought, let’s just pull an all-nighter. That's when I actually spent time with Sushant, and we got chatting."

"It's so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading. He was very curious about life, about people, and very driven", she continued in the same interview.

Kiara revealed that after listening to Sushant's journey she told him that somebody will make a biopic on him as she added, "I remember by the end of it, I told him 'someday someone will make a biopic on you only' because his story and his journey was very very interesting."