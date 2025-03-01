Soon after Kiara Advani announced her pregnancy, a video from her old interview went viral, discussing if she wants 'boy or girl'.

Kiara Advani is now embracing the new chapter in her life with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. On February 28, the duo announced their first pregnancy, and it took the internet by storm. Amid the pregnancy news, a clip from her old interview, talking about embracing motherhood went viral.

While promoting her film Good Newwz, Kiara Advani talked about pregnancy and kids in an interview. While speaking to Faridoon Shahyar, Kiara was asked "If you were to have twins, what combination would you like? Two girls, two boys, or a girl and a boy?" Kiara gave a gracious reply. "I just want two healthy children." Hearing her reply, Kareena, Akshay lauded Kiara. And then Kiara adds, "I think a girl and boy." Then Kiara was asked about qualities of Kareena, she wants in her daughter. Kiara adds, "Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All of her qualities. She's 10/10."

Faridoon shared the video on his X, with the caption, "@advani_kiara is going to be a mother. During the Good News promotions, this is what Kiara had to say about having babies."

On February 28, 2024, Kiara and Sidharth made the special announcement via Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen holding a pair of cream-coloured baby booties. The caption of their post read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adorable couples, got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, and Sidharth was seen in Yodha. He will next be seen in Param Sundari.