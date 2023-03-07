Kiara Advani reveals what makes Sidharth Malhotra 'an ideal husband', talks about running her own home after marriage

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/File photo

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in an intimate and grand wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer last month. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her life after marriage with her Shershaah co-star whom she called 'a great life partner'.

Talking to News18, the actress shared how her marriage has made her appreciate her mother even more. The actress said, "For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy."

Advani, who recently set the stage on fire with her scintillating performance at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2023 on March 4, also talked about Sidharth as she stated, "He’s very respectful of everybody – seniors, juniors, and everyone around him. He has got this quality about him where he makes everyone feel respected. He’s very warm towards his fans as well. He has a very loving way towards people."

When the actress was asked to one name quality about Sidharth that makes him 'an ideal husband', she added, "He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next in the musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she reunites with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth, on the other hand, has the action-thriller Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna lined up for release next. While the actress's film is slated to hit theatres on June 29, the actor's film will arrive in theaters a week later on July 7.



