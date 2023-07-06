Search icon
Kiara Advani reveals her trick to impress mother-in-law: 'Jo maska lagaya…'

Recently in an interview, Kiara Advani revealed how she used Pani Puri to impress her mother-in-law.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani talked about her love for Pani Puri and how she used it to impress her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra when she visited her in-laws in Mumbai. 

While speaking to Mirchi Plus, Kiara Advani opened up about her mother-in-law’s recent visit to the couple’s house in Mumbai from Delhi. Kiara said that she made sure to feed Mum with her favourite Pani Puri on the very first day of her stay in Mumbai.

The interview was based on Kiara and Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara was asked a question if she thinks Pani Puri is overrated. It was the moment when she expressed her love for the dish.

When asked about the presence of a Pani Puri at her wedding menu, Kiara answered, “Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya... I knew she would love me to another level. She was so happy”. 

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on 7th February 2023, after being together for the past few years. The couple got married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, with the presence of close friends and family members.  

Later, the couple threw a reception party in Delhi, followed by another one in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception party was attended by friends from Bollywood including, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, and many more. 

Kiara Advani and her now husband, Sidharth Malhotra were first seen together on-screen in Vishnuvardhan’s biographical war film, Shershaah.

