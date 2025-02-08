Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their second wedding anniversary on February 7.

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated two years of their marital bliss on February 7. Marking their second wedding anniversary, Kiara on Friday dropped a hilarious post to wish her husband.

Remember their wedding video that set the internet on fire? The video showed Kiara walking down the aisle and mock-pulling Sidharth towards her as he looked at his watch and hinted that she was late. Kiara recreated that scene with a twist. She dropped a video in which she could be seen working out by pulling Sidharth with a rod. "How it started to How it’s going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra", she captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah. In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Slated to release in cinemas on August 14, the action thriller is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in the romantic comedy Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. The upcoming film will release in cinemas on July 25. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.