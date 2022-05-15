Kiara Advani recalls telling Sushant Singh Rajput 'someday someone will make a biopic on you'

Kiara Advani-Sushant Singh Rajput/File photo

Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, shared her thoughts on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she shared screen space in the biographical sports drama film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Recalling an incident from the 2016 film in her interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Kiara said, "We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we were shooting a song and a few scenes. I remember we must have packed up around eight o'clock and we had a 4 am flight. And we thought, let’s just pull an all-nighter. That's when I actually spent time with Sushant, and we got chatting."

"It's so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading. He was very curious about life, about people, and very driven", she continued in the same interview.

Kiara revealed that after listening to Sushant's journey she told him that somebody will make a biopic on him as she added, "I remember by the end of it, I told him 'someday someone will make a biopic on you only' because his story and his journey was very very interesting."



In June 2020, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise shocked not just the Bollywood fraternity, but the entire nation. One of his most memorable performances on-screen has been the portrayal of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Kiara Advani played MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni in the Neeraj Pandey directorial.