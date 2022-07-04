Kiara Advani recalls 'scariest' incident when a fan visited her at her Mumbai home unannounced

Credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram

JugJugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani has depicted a ‘scariest’ incident when a fan reached her home without informing her. The actress said that she lives on a high floor in her building (an apartment complex in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi), but still, a fan came via stairs to meet her in order to tell her how much she means to him. He was sweating ‘profusely'.

While speaking to the Pinkvilla, she was asked to reveal her ‘scariest’ moment. She said, “It was actually a fan. I'm not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, 'What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?'"

Kiara further mentioned, "He said, 'No I climbed up the stairs. I just wanted you to know how much you mean to me'. I was like, 'But why? You could have just taken the lift.' I was also a bit like, 'Okay but don't come to my house next time, it's a bit scary also'. But it was sweet and a bit crazy in a sweet way. He was a sweet person. He was a good person."

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both her latest films are superhit, she was paired with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Vhulaiyaa 2 and with Varun Dhawan in JugJugg Jeeyo. JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul has entered Rs 100 crore club.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and her link-up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra never refuse to slow down. Their speculated love affair has been reported several times. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence on the same. Kiara refuses to acknowledge these rumours, but she will address these reports when she feels to do so. While speaking to Navbharat Times, Advani shared her take on their rumoured relationship and reported break-up. Kiara added, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."