Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu trailer

Kiara Advani was beaming as she saw the teaser for the upcoming movie Mission Majnu starring actor Sidharth Malhotra. She expressed her delight for the film on Instagram. The movie will release on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Sidharth, Kiara's rumoured beau, responded to her message. Rashmika Mandanna also appears in the movie.

Sidharth took to Instagram and shared Mission Majnu and wrote, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (The style of working of this Majnu is different). Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023."

Kiara Advani then wrote, “Salute (red heart emoji).”

Also, Kiara shared Sidharth's Mission Majnu post and wrote on Instagram stories, “Outstanding (ok hand sign emoji). Looking forward.”

Replying to this, Sid wrote, “thanks Ki”

Sidharth plays an Indian intelligence agent in charge of a clandestine operation on Pakistani soil. Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain are also featured in the movie. Fans loved the trailer that was released on Friday.

Since their time spent working together on Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara had been rumoured to be dating. Although the actors themselves had not made their relationship official, it became so when director Karan Johar recently made the announcement on his chat program Koffee With Karan, season 7.

On December 16, Kiara attended the premier of her movie, Govinda Mera Naam. Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and other leading actors are included in the movie. It was shown on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT service. Alongside Kartik Aaryan, she has the upcoming love drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. After their hugely successful horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this is their second time working together. On June 29, 2023, Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to be released in theatres. Sidharth and Ajay Devgn most recently appeared in the movie Thank God.