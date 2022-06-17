Kiara Advani reacts to breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, says ‘there is no end to it’

Kiara Advani/Instagram

For her reported split from her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani has been in the spotlight. The pair allegedly decided to break their relationship since they were no longer in love. Later, it was revealed that the two had made up and were willing to try again with their romance. Kiara did, however, confess that she is greatly impacted by these rumours regarding her personal life.

Reacting to the breakup and patch-up rumours with Sidharth, Kiara told India Today, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?"

"If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?" she added.

In the well-acclaimed movie Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara could be seen engaging on-screen. Fans have been rooting for them ever since on social media.

Sidharth and Kiara were pictured together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid celebration a few weeks ago. For the occasion, Sidharth wore a black kurta pyjama, while Kiara wore a white and grey top and pants with a long shrug. Sidharth joined Kiara to take her to the party after the two posed individually for the photographers.