Kiara Advani reacts as Varun Dhawan says Sidharth Malhotra is ready to get married

Actor Varun Dhawan recently advised his first co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, to consider getting married in an interview.

Along with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth, Varun appears in the film JugJugg Jeeyo. Varun, who co-starred with Sidharth in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, expressed confidence in Sid's ability to make a wonderful spouse.

When asked who will get married first, between Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan said, “I think dono hi bahut hi ache ladke hain, bahut hi committed, honest aur ache vyavahar ke ladke hain. Toh main dono ko hi kahunga, but both are ready I can say that. (I think both are very nice guys, very committed, very amiable. They are both ready to tie the knot.)”

Varun added, “Mereko idhar se bhi maar pitni hain, udhar se bhi maar parni hain. I don’t know whether I should say it or not but I started my career with Sid and I feel he is a very mature person. And I think he will be a very good husband so yeah.”

To this, Kiara said, “Varun seems to know it all.”

For the unversed, rumoured B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani couldn’t stop staring at each other when they met at an event. A video in which Kiara and Sidharth are talking to each other and are lost in a conversation had gone viral on social media.

A few days ago, the news of their break-up circulated on social media. But now it seems that they are together and the recent viral video is the proof. In the clip,