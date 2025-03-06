Kiara Advani is currently filming War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She is also wrapping up Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Rocking Star Yash. Kiara Advani is committed to these projects before she delivers her first child.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story took a beautiful turn just last week as they announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to their Instagram and shared, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February 2023 and their love story has always been a fan-favourite, however, people are now left wondering not only about the actress's due date but also about her eagerly-awaited upcoming projects.

Kiara Advani is currently filming War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She is also wrapping up Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Rocking Star Yash. Kiara Advani is committed to these projects before she delivers her first child. But, the actress has reportedly opted out of Don 3, one of the most anticipated films in her lineup.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani has opted out of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, in which Ranveer Singh plays the titular role. The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey, was supposed to go on floors later this year, however, sources now claim that Kiara Advani has "chosen to prioritise her personal life" over the film.

So far, neither Kiara Advani nor the Don 3 team has confirmed the development.

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film, said he is determined to start filming for his much-awaited directorial Don 3 later this year.

"There is no delay, I’ll start shooting Don 3 this year. I won’t be able to do two films, Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa at the same time," Farhan Akhtar told PTI. In Don 3, Ranveer Singh is set to replace superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played Don in Farhan’s 2006 movie, Don and its 2011 follow-up, Don 2.

