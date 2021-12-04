Kiara Advani not invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding? ‘Shershaah’ actress spills the beans

The specifics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming royal wedding in Rajasthan are being kept under wraps. While several people are expected to be on the guestlist for the Sawai Madhopur festivities, Kiara Advani is unlikely to be one of them.

In the Netflix film 'Lust Stories', the actor appeared alongside Vicky Kaushal. When asked if she would be attending the wedding, she said she would not.

According to HT, during a talk at Agenda AajTak, Kiara was asked about Vicky and Katrina's wedding and responded, "Is that true? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya I haven't received the invitation yet)."

Bharat director Kabir Khan, who has worked with Katrina several times, is expected to attend.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, Katrina's Bharat co-star, had previously denied getting any invitation.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal's neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, has confirmed Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, while wishing Katrina all the best, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky's residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai." He then goes on to say how the two look good together and are wonderful human beings.