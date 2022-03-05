Kiara Advani looks oh-so-glamorous in pink cut-out gown, watch video

B-town diva Kiara Advani is currently attending her sister Ishita Advani's wedding festivities and we must say that the 'Guilty' actress is one of the most gorgeous bridesmaids we have seen in recent times. Kiara kicked off her sister's wedding festivities with a bachelorette attended by close friends, and On March 4, the actress attended the sangeet ceremony.

For the attire, Kiara opted for a bold modern silhouette giving the traditional outfit usually worn on occasions, a miss. Kiara made a style statement in a stunning bright pink cut-out gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit by designer Monisha Jaising accentuated Kiara's curves as the diva slayed it in the attire with her confidence and good looks.

To complete her look, Kiara opted for minimal makeup and accessories and left her tresses open in waves.

She also dropped a sizzling hot video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her look. "When you’re ready in time to get a reel in," she captioned the post.

Check it out below:

Other than the video showing off her stunning garment, a few other clips of Kiara dancing with other bridesmaids at her sister's sangeet ceremony are also going viral on social media.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara Advani who was last seen in 'Shershaah', starring Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead, will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.