Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon to perform at BCCI's star-studded WPL opening ceremony; details inside

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon will headline a star-studded grand opening ceremony of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament this Saturday. The tournament is women’s cricke’'s equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is among the biggest, most expensive women’s sporting leagues in the world.

The official Twitter account of the WPL shared the info about the opening ceremony’s headliners on Wednesdeay morning. The opening ceremony will take place atthe DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, March 4. “A star-studded line-up, D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour,” read the tweet. The creative posted alongside had the pictures of actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, along with musician AP Dhillon.

A star studded line-up



D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour



the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL



Grab your tickets now on https://t.co/c85eyk7GTA pic.twitter.com/2dj4L8USnP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023

The tickets for the opening ceremony are selling now on BookMyShow. The hour-long opening ceremony will begin at 5.30 pm on Saturday with the audience being allowed in from 4pm. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first-ever WPL game at the same venue when Gujarat Giants take on Mumbai Indians.

As per reports, while Kriti and Kiara will put up performances to some of the most popular Bollywood numbers, AP Dhillon will sing the WPL anthem, unveiling it to the world for the first time at the ceremony. Dhillon, who shot to fame with his hartbuster Brown Munde, is known for tracks like Excuses, Insane, and Tere Te among others. With the star power of the three celebs, it is expected that the stadium will be packed to the brim.

The Women’s Premier League, run by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is the premier women’s T20 cricket league in India, surpassing the Women’s Hundred and the Women’s Big Bash League as the richest women’s cricket league in the world in its inaugural season itself. The league, which consists of five teams, will see 22 matches in its inaugural edition, including 20 round-robin games and two playoffs.